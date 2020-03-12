China says COVID-19 peak is over

Medical workers from Henan Province pose for a photo before entering the temporary hospital of Jianghan ahead of its closing, in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, March 9, 2020. The temporary hospital of Jianghan, which was converted from Wuhan International Conference and Exhibition Center, closed on Monday afternoon. With a total of 1,564 beds, it received its first patient at 9 p.m. on Feb. 5. Over the past 34 days, the temporary hospital of Jianghan received a total of 1,848 patients, saw 521 patients being transferred to other hospitals and 1,327 patients discharged. It had the most available beds, admitted the most patients and saw the most discharged patients among all the temporary hospitals in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

The peak of the current outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in China is over, a spokesperson of the National Health Commission said Thursday.