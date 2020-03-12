Vietnam confirms 39th COVID-19 case

A worker wearing a protective suit disinfects a Vietnam Airlines plane amid concerns of the spread of the novel coronavirus at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

Vietnam's Ministry of Health confirmed a new COVID-19 infection in its capital city of Hanoi on Thursday, bringing the total number in the country to 39, among which five were reported in Hanoi.The latest case, a 25-year-old Vietnamese tour guide, has guided a group of tourists to the northern Ninh Binh province on March 4, during which he was in contact with a 58-year-old British tourist who was later confirmed to be infected, according to the ministry.So far Vietnam has recorded 39 infected cases with 16 having been discharged from hospital. It saw 23 new infections, among whom over 10 are foreign tourists, since March 6.A total of 12 provinces and cities in Vietnam have recorded COVID-19 infection, including Hanoi and the southern Ho Chi Minh City.Vietnam has announced its temporary suspense of visa waiver program for nationals of South Korea, Britain, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden.