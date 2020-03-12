Lebanese rush to buy food, daily supplies amid virus spread

Local people select goods at a supermarket in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, March 11, 2020. Lebanon's Health Ministry confirmed on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases had increased to 61 and a second death case caused by the virus was registered. With the spread of COVID-19 in Lebanon, Lebanese began to rush to buy food and other daily supplies. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

