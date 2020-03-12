US bid to shove China off global drug supply chain is ‘futile’: Chinese analysts

A worker weighs drugs at the workshop of a pharmaceutical company in Haikou, South China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2020.

The US government is reportedly considering amending laws to reduce dependence on imports of drugs and medical products from China. While such a move sounds "understandable" from the perspective of its national security, they are not easy to implement, "at least not in the next five years," Chinese analysts say.According to a New York Times report, a White House government official is pushing to tighten "Buy American" laws to urge US federal agencies to purchase medicines and medical equipment made in the US.The possible move by the US government is aimed at pushing US companies to make drugs locally instead of importing from China, a practice that they have been reliant upon for years.Currently, China churns out about 80 percent of the world's low-end active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) including penicillin and vitamin C, Lai Yankun, deputy general manager of the HanmoYoucheng Medical Technology (Beijing) Co, told the Global Times.The US, Japan, some Southeast Asian countries and India are highly reliant upon Chinese APIs, said Tao Jianhong, a pharmaceutical market observer.According to a report from politico.com, 80 percent of US market supply of antibiotics is manufactured in China. In particular, the US imports about 95 percent of its ibuprofen and 91 percent of its acetaminophen from China, while 40-45 percent of the country's penicillin is made in China."Some parts of China, like East China's Shandong Province, are rich in APIs such as starch and maize, and these regions are big exporters of APIs. The US stopped its API-making industry 20 years ago and now relies on imports," Tao told the Global Times.The US prefers importing from China instead of manufacturing APIs itself is because China has ample labor supply, and cheap raw materials, experts say."Therefore, the US government's call for made-in-America drugs sounds understandable, but it is difficult for it to build a complete industrial chain there," Lai said."China's drug-making industry is being upgraded now. Many small factories are closed and the prices of API materials are going up too. With more technological input, China's API sector is making more money," said Lai.China exported 119 billion yuan ($17 billion) worth of drugs in 2019, up 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, customs data showed."However, the established pattern of China's drug trade with the US, where China exports APIs to the US and imports complete pharmaceutical products from the US, won't change easily - at least in the coming five years," Lai said.Lai added that China's huge market has led to double-digit earnings growth for many US pharmaceutical firms, partially explainingwhy the Trump administration has not been as harsh on China's API exports as on many other Chinese goods during the trade war.