Political virus puts US behind the curve of infection control

Photo: Xinhua

The COVID-19 is spreading worldwide. Some people in Western countries, especially some American politicians, had not paid much attention to China's experience. Instead, they regard it as an opportunity to attack China, which has led to the serious situation. Now is the time for the US to stop the attacks and accusations against China and start comprehensive epidemic prevention. There is no time to waste.But some US politicians are still playing political game at such a critical period. For example, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo still blatantly called the COVID-19 "Wuhan virus" or "Wuhan coronavirus" on March 5 and 6. He also said the information the US got at the front end "wasn't perfect" and has put the US "behind the curve."The US is "behind the curve," but should China be blamed for it? Pompeo and some US politicians should reflect on how much they have dragged the US behind in the fight against the epidemic.Pompeo's ridiculous remarks and those of his likes have attracted too much attention in Western media. He completely ignored China's experience and focused on hyping public opinion, as if the American people's lives and health means nothing to him.As both Chinese and foreign experts are trying to identify the origin of the COVID-19, the term "Wuhan virus" reflects Pompeo's ignorance. He is showing off his contempt for science and trying to spread a political virus.China had already implemented its strict prevention and control measures in January. The US could have made good use of this period, instead of going all out to find fault with China. US President Donald Trump just announced a European travel ban on Wednesday. He also said he is "fully prepared to use the full power of the Federal Government" to deal with the COVID-19. This shows that the US has more or less realized the seriousness of the situation. Better late than never.The US is facing severe challenges. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement on Trump's COVID-19 address, "the President remains all but silent on the most important thing: rapid, expansive testing… New Yorkers don't care where the virus came from."In the US, how many people are not diagnosed as patients of COVID-19 because they have no opportunity to be tested or they cannot afford testing?It is the job of medical experts to look for the source of the epidemic. What politicians should do is to ensure the health of ordinary people. Trump also said in his tweet that "there is nothing more important" to him than the life and safety of the US. We hope he can keep his words.The WHO has declared the COVID-19 a pandemic, which reflects the severity of the situation. China has done its best to contain the coronavirus. This being the case, the US should start fighting the epidemic as quickly as possible. And politicians like Pompeo can make contributions as well, if they can put on masks, shut their mouths, and stop spreading political viruses everywhere.