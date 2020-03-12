Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/12 21:48:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS



  1 Exchange

  5 Juggling and unicycling, say, in a talent show

  9 "___ it going?"

 13 "I didn't mean to do that!"

 14 Forest trail hazard

 15 Jesse of the Berlin Olympics

 17 They sleep upside down

 18 Tie up, like a ship

 19 Beginning

 20 *Movie setting known for shark attacks

 23 Spill the ___ (gossip)

 24 Apple mobile platform

 25 Up to, informally

 26 Sardonic

 27 *Literary vampire's home

 33 "Better Call Saul" channel

 34 Cap site

 35 Make an appearance

 38 Time around nomination?

 40 Summer zodiac sign

 42 Dame ___ Everage

 43 They can be self-evident

 46 Tear channel

 49 Guffaw syllable

 50 *Mind Flayer's realm in "Stranger Things"

 53 Coppertone letters

 55 "___ dreaming?"

 56 Airport grp.

 57 TV journalist Melber

 58 "You're pushing it!" ... or advice regarding 20-, 27- and 50-Across?

 64 Long teeth

 66 Staff on a flight

 67 Cordelia's dad

 68 Roast host

 69 German article

 70 A fan of

 71 Tequila serving

 72 Lion sound

 73 Bill-supporting votes

DOWN



  1 Buckwheat noodles

  2 "Last Christmas" group

  3 Not for

  4 Stickie

  5 Fred of "Portlandia"

  6 Makes lovey-dovey sounds

  7 Hammer or tongs

  8 Geological layers

  9 Ruffian

 10 The "O" of BYOB

 11 Oregon Trail cry, perhaps

 12 Look of contempt

 16 Word before "warm" or "woke"

 21 "Sunny" egg part

 22 Friendly

 27 "I ___ wait!"

 28 Love, in Latin America

 29 "To Kill a Mockingbird" protagonist

 30 Corona ___ Mar

 31 Marsh plants

 32 Harper who created 29-Down

 36 Chew like a chipmunk

 37 Clear, financially

 39 Utmost degree

 41 Montrealer's assent

 44 A gamer may talk into one

 45 Japanese wrestling style

 47 iTunes library ancestor

 48 Try out

 51 Scorpion claw

 52 National flower of Mexico

 53 Box for crackers?

 54 Brits' baby buggies

 59 The Bee Gees or The Supremes

 60 Actress Rowlands

 61 Start of a counting rhyme

 62 $0.99 per minute, e.g.

 63 Greek love god

 65 Prefix for "metric" or "political"

Solution



 

