Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Exchange
5 Juggling and unicycling, say, in a talent show
9 "___ it going?"
13 "I didn't mean to do that!"
14 Forest trail hazard
15 Jesse of the Berlin Olympics
17 They sleep upside down
18 Tie up, like a ship
19 Beginning
20 *Movie setting known for shark attacks
23 Spill the ___ (gossip)
24 Apple mobile platform
25 Up to, informally
26 Sardonic
27 *Literary vampire's home
33 "Better Call Saul" channel
34 Cap site
35 Make an appearance
38 Time around nomination?
40 Summer zodiac sign
42 Dame ___ Everage
43 They can be self-evident
46 Tear channel
49 Guffaw syllable
50 *Mind Flayer's realm in "Stranger Things"
53 Coppertone letters
55 "___ dreaming?"
56 Airport grp.
57 TV journalist Melber
58 "You're pushing it!" ... or advice regarding 20-, 27- and 50-Across?
64 Long teeth
66 Staff on a flight
67 Cordelia's dad
68 Roast host
69 German article
70 A fan of
71 Tequila serving
72 Lion sound
73 Bill-supporting votesDOWN
1 Buckwheat noodles
2 "Last Christmas
" group
3 Not for
4 Stickie
5 Fred of "Portlandia"
6 Makes lovey-dovey sounds
7 Hammer or tongs
8 Geological layers
9 Ruffian
10 The "O" of BYOB
11 Oregon Trail cry, perhaps
12 Look of contempt
16 Word before "warm" or "woke"
21 "Sunny" egg part
22 Friendly
27 "I ___ wait!"
28 Love, in Latin America
29 "To Kill a Mockingbird" protagonist
30 Corona ___ Mar
31 Marsh plants
32 Harper who created 29-Down
36 Chew like a chipmunk
37 Clear, financially
39 Utmost degree
41 Montrealer's assent
44 A gamer may talk into one
45 Japanese wrestling style
47 iTunes library ancestor
48 Try out
51 Scorpion claw
52 National flower of Mexico
53 Box for crackers?
54 Brits' baby buggies
59 The Bee Gees or The Supremes
60 Actress Rowlands
61 Start of a counting rhyme
62 $0.99 per minute, e.g.
63 Greek love god
65 Prefix for "metric" or "political"
Solution