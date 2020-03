Puzzle

1 Exchange5 Juggling and unicycling, say, in a talent show9 "___ it going?"13 "I didn't mean to do that!"14 Forest trail hazard15 Jesse of the Berlin Olympics17 They sleep upside down18 Tie up, like a ship19 Beginning20 *Movie setting known for shark attacks23 Spill the ___ (gossip)24 Apple mobile platform25 Up to, informally26 Sardonic27 *Literary vampire's home33 "Better Call Saul" channel34 Cap site35 Make an appearance38 Time around nomination?40 Summer zodiac sign42 Dame ___ Everage43 They can be self-evident46 Tear channel49 Guffaw syllable50 *Mind Flayer's realm in "Stranger Things"53 Coppertone letters55 "___ dreaming?"56 Airport grp.57 TV journalist Melber58 "You're pushing it!" ... or advice regarding 20-, 27- and 50-Across?64 Long teeth66 Staff on a flight67 Cordelia's dad68 Roast host69 German article70 A fan of71 Tequila serving72 Lion sound73 Bill-supporting votes1 Buckwheat noodles2 "Last Christmas " group3 Not for4 Stickie5 Fred of "Portlandia"6 Makes lovey-dovey sounds7 Hammer or tongs8 Geological layers9 Ruffian10 The "O" of BYOB11 Oregon Trail cry, perhaps12 Look of contempt16 Word before "warm" or "woke"21 "Sunny" egg part22 Friendly27 "I ___ wait!"28 Love, in Latin America29 "To Kill a Mockingbird" protagonist30 Corona ___ Mar31 Marsh plants32 Harper who created 29-Down36 Chew like a chipmunk37 Clear, financially39 Utmost degree41 Montrealer's assent44 A gamer may talk into one45 Japanese wrestling style47 iTunes library ancestor48 Try out51 Scorpion claw52 National flower of Mexico53 Box for crackers?54 Brits' baby buggies59 The Bee Gees or The Supremes60 Actress Rowlands61 Start of a counting rhyme62 $0.99 per minute, e.g.63 Greek love god65 Prefix for "metric" or "political"

Solution