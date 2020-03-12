RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You do not need to shoulder the weight of the world on your shoulders alone. There are plenty of people out there who would be more than willing to lend you a helping hand. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 7, 13, 18.Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Fortune will favor you so much today that it may feel too good to be true. Don't look a gift horse in the mouth. Just sit back and enjoy the good things that the universe is sending your way. Love and romance are looking up. ✭✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)A certain amount of questioning is healthy. Don't believe everything you read or hear today. There are lots of people out there looking to pull the wool over your eyes, so do what you can to keep your eyes and mind clear. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Conditions today will be a test of your abilities. If you choose to rise up to this challenge, you will have to push yourself past your normal limits. Go ahead and go all out. You can always rest tomorrow. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)There are hidden dangers waiting for you on the road ahead. They are sure to do some damage if you are not properly prepared. Take time out today to sit down and go over your records and finances to ensure your future financial stability. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)It sometimes may feel like the world has it out for you, but in truth sometimes bad things just happen. Be grateful for those people who are on your side and have your back. When times are tough you can turn to them for help. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)It's time to look inward. You have many hidden strengths that you have yet to uncover. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)There are many things that have influenced your life. Today will be a good time to focus inward and explore the experiences that have made you who you are. Take the good and let go of the past that has been dragging you down. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Although you may want to put harder tasks aside today, you might want to consider pushing through instead. By giving your all, you will end up leaving yourself with plenty of leisure time to do the things you love this weekend. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)After a hard week's work it's finally time to relax! Make plans with family and friends to get out and enjoy some of that well-earned free time. Self-improvement and self-discovery will lead you to a brighter future. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Although it may be difficult, it may be time to get rid of some of the stuff that has been cluttering up your life. Although you feel you may use it someday, your rational mind knows better. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Although the future may be looking up, it never hurts to make sure you have a backup plan to call upon. You might want to consider putting some extra money away for a rainy day. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Don't be afraid to resist changes that are not working out for you. Although everyone may be heading in the same direction, that doesn't mean the same path is right for you. ✭✭✭