Learning Chinese

Source:Global Times Published: 2020/3/12 21:58:41
Chat attack



lockdown

封城

(fēnɡchénɡ) 

A: I saw the news two days ago and Italy is going on lockdown?

前两天看新闻意大利也要封城了？

(qiánliǎnɡtiān kànxīnwén yìdàlì yěyào fēnɡchénɡ le?) 

B: It should have already started. I heard it is nationwide.

已经开始了吧。据说是全国范围的。

(yǐjīnɡ kāishǐ le ba. jùshuō shì quánɡuó fànwéi de.)

A: This epidemic has really spread quickly. A lockdown is really necassary.

这个疫情扩散得真蛮快的。确实有必要封城了。

(zhèɡè yìqínɡ kuòsàndé zhēn mánkuài de. quèshí yǒubìyào fēnɡchénɡ le.)

B: But I saw a report that said the lockdown measures aren't very clear. Some people are asking if they can go to the grocery store or their parents house to eat. I heard that open porch cafes are full of people. 

但我看报道说封城措施规定不是很明确。有人在问自己能不能去杂货店,去父母家吃饭。据说露天咖啡厅也坐满了人。

(dànwǒkàn bàodào shuō fēnɡchénɡ cuòshī ɡuīdìnɡ bùshì hěnmínɡquè. yǒurén zàiwèn zìjǐ nénɡbùnénɡ qù záhuòdiàn, qù fùmǔjiā chīfàn. jùshuō lùtiān kāfēitīnɡ yě zuòmǎn le rén.)

A: I really hope things can get better soon for every country. 

真的希望各国情况能快点好起来。

(zhēnde xīwànɡ ɡèɡuó qínɡkuànɡ nénɡ kuàidiǎn hǎoqǐlái.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT



 

