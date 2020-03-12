Learning Chinese

lockdown封城(fēnɡchénɡ)A: I saw the news two days ago and Italy is going on lockdown?前两天看新闻意大利也要封城了？(qiánliǎnɡtiān kànxīnwén yìdàlì yěyào fēnɡchénɡ le?)B: It should have already started. I heard it is nationwide.已经开始了吧。据说是全国范围的。(yǐjīnɡ kāishǐ le ba. jùshuō shì quánɡuó fànwéi de.)A: This epidemic has really spread quickly. A lockdown is really necassary.这个疫情扩散得真蛮快的。确实有必要封城了。(zhèɡè yìqínɡ kuòsàndé zhēn mánkuài de. quèshí yǒubìyào fēnɡchénɡ le.)B: But I saw a report that said the lockdown measures aren't very clear. Some people are asking if they can go to the grocery store or their parents house to eat. I heard that open porch cafes are full of people.但我看报道说封城措施规定不是很明确。有人在问自己能不能去杂货店,去父母家吃饭。据说露天咖啡厅也坐满了人。(dànwǒkàn bàodào shuō fēnɡchénɡ cuòshī ɡuīdìnɡ bùshì hěnmínɡquè. yǒurén zàiwèn zìjǐ nénɡbùnénɡ qù záhuòdiàn, qù fùmǔjiā chīfàn. jùshuō lùtiān kāfēitīnɡ yě zuòmǎn le rén.)A: I really hope things can get better soon for every country.真的希望各国情况能快点好起来。(zhēnde xīwànɡ ɡèɡuó qínɡkuànɡ nénɡ kuàidiǎn hǎoqǐlái.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT