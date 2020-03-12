China dispatches expert team of 9 to Italy to fight COVID-19

The expert team ready for departure to Italy to help fight COVID-19 on Thursday. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China sent a team of nine medical experts to Italy, on Thursday, to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, along with 31 tons of medical supplies, including ICU ward equipment, protective gear, and antiviral drugs.The China Eastern Airlines' chartered flight departed for Rome Thursday afternoon from Shanghai's Pudong International Airport."It is a global fight now," Sun shuopeng, deputy director of the Red Cross Society of China and also the team leader, said before departure. Sun told the Global Times, the team will share China's experiences in fighting against the coronavirus spread with Italy, noting that containment, isolation, and layering diagnosis and treatment emerged as the effective measures in China's fight against the pandemic."The way we treat close contacts, patients in critical condition, and patients with mild symptoms are different," Sun said.According to Sun, the medical supplies are provided by different cities across China, among which there are some Chinese herbal medicines like the Lianhuaqingwen capsule."Lianhuaqingwen capsule has proved effective in COVID19 treatment. More countries are beginning to learn the effectiveness of the treatment with Chinese traditional medicines," Sun said.The team consists of experienced medics from medical institutions, including the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the West China Hospital in Southwest China's Sichuan Province.Liang Zongan, director of the department of respiratory and critical care in the West China Hospital, also a member of the team, said he is carrying some research reports and guidelines about the epidemic control and treatment experience, gained in China, and hopes to share the information with Iocal experts in Italy, according to media reports.Sun told the Global Times the medical team's return depends on the pandemic situation in Italy. A total of 12,462 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Italy as of 6 pm local time Wednesday, with 827 deaths.As coronavirus infection spikes globally, the battle has become a global one. China has sent medical teams to Iran and Iraq to help fight the pandemic jointly.