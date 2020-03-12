Chinese experts aiding Italy departed from Shanghai, expect to learn local epidemic situation ASAP

The expert team ready for departure to Italy to help fight COVID-19 on Thursday. Photo: Yang Hui/GT

The Chinese medical expert team to support Italy with the battle against COVID-19 departed China on Thursday. And experts told the Global Times that they will learn more about local epidemic situation as soon as possible after landing and adjust China's approaches to treat infected patients in Italy."For us, the primary task in Italy is to communicate with local counterparts and learn about the epidemic as soon as possible. And then, we will make out a working plan in accordance with local situation," Liang Zong'an, director of Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine under West China Hospital of Sichuan University, told the Global Times before taking traveling to Rome.Liang is one member of the nine-person group China sent to support Italy to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak. Italy has become one of the most COVID-19-stricken countries outside China with more than 12,462 confirmed cases and 827 deaths on Thursday.The epidemic situation is different at home and abroad and the Chinese approach against COVID-19 may not be entirely suitable for patients in Italy. Therefore, it is necessary to adjust China's treatment plans in accordance with local conditions, Tang Menglin, head nurse of Pediatric Intensive Care Unit under West China Hospital of Sichuan University, and also one of the medical team dispatched to Rome, told the Global Times.Another concern for Tang is that the cultural difference between China and the West may add some difficulties for their work. But keeping active and positive communications with Italian authorities and medical staff will smoothen the work on jointly fighting against the virus, Tang said.Although serving as the head nurse of pediatric ICU in China, Tang will not limit her work in only helping young diagnosed patients in Italy. "I also have worked for a long time in adult ICU before, so I will work according to the actual need of Italy after arrived," Tang said.Tang received the urgent notice of aiding Italy at 11pm on March 10. Besides packing luggage in a hurry, she carefully read the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Diagnosis and Treatment Plan (provisional 7th edition) in order to better help the Italian people.The chartered flight of China Eastern Airlines escorted the team and 31 tons of medical supplies departed from Shanghai to Rome on Thursday. Supplies include ICU equipment, medical protective equipment, and antiviral agents, according to the People's Daily.Italian Foreign Minister Luigi DI Maio appreciated China for sending medical materials and experts and would like to learn from China's successful experience against COVID-19, Ansa News Agency reported on Tuesday.