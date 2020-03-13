Canadian Prime Minister self-isolates as his wife being tested for COVID-19

Justin Trudeau Photo: VCG

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opting to self-isolate and work at home until receiving the results of his wife's test for the COVID-19, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said Thursday.Sophie Trudeau began showing mild flu-like symptoms including a low fever on Wednesday and she is self-isolating at home awaiting test results, the office said in a statement."The doctor's advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given he is exhibiting no symptoms himself," it said."Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister is opting to self-isolate and work from home until receiving Sophie's results," the statement said.Trudeau's meeting with provincial and territorial premiers Thursday morning will be postponed, the office added.