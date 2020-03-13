COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpasses 1,000

Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 1:32:51
Death toll from the COVID-19 in Italy has reached 1,016, with 189 new deaths reported on Thursday, according to media report. Total infection number in the country has reached 15,113 as of press time.

RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: EUROPE
blog comments powered by Disqus