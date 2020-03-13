HOME >>
WORLD
COVID-19 death toll in Italy surpasses 1,000
Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 1:32:51
Death toll from the COVID-19 in Italy has reached 1,016, with 189 new deaths reported on Thursday, according to media report. Total infection number in the country has reached 15,113 as of press time.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Chinese experts aiding Italy departed from Shanghai, expect to learn local epidemic situation ASAP
China dispatches expert team of 9 to Italy to fight COVID-19
TCM rushed to Italy to help treat COVID-19 patients
Chinese medical experts leave for Italy in chartered flight
Posted in:
EUROPE
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus