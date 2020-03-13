Provinces to reopen schools next week

A student takes an online course at home in Yuncheng, North China’s Shanxi Province during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: IC

Provinces and regions across China announced schools would reopen next week and introduced preventive measures to ensure the safety of students and school employees.Six provinces and autonomous regions announced school start times. High school and middle school seniors will go to school on Monday in Southwest China's Guizhou Province and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Schools in other provinces and regions reopen in late March.Taking into account the impact of the epidemic on academic schoolwork, North China's Shanxi Province suggested that high school entrance exams for middle school seniors should be postponed for one month as they are normally held in June.In the wake of the students' return, schools that will soon reopen launched measures to prevent epidemic outbreaks on campuses, including onsite nucleic acid tests for students and school employees, daily disinfection procedures, and dividing larger classes into smaller ones.In Xinjiang, classrooms will no longer allow more than 30 students, and off-peak mode in class arrangement to avoid crowds must be implemented.Schools have also been ordered to cancel large-scale classes like physical education and art. In Guizhou Province, students and faculty members will be tested for nucleic acids upon returning to school.Despite the preventative measures, others have expressed concerns over the potential health risks once schools resume."I am still worried even though the epidemic situation is getting better," said Luo Kun, a high school senior in Guiyang, Guizhou Province, to the Global Times on Thursday."If one student gets infected, the whole class will be at risk," Luo said.Others who are more optimistic about the COVID-19 epidemic praised the latest news."Finally! I can go to school instead of taking online-courses at home that may get stuck at any minute," said Liu Yiwei, a high school senior in Dali, Yunnan Province, to the Global Times on Thursday."No technology can compare to a real classroom with teachers and classmates while trying to devote 100 percent to your studies," Liu explained.In areas that will continue postponing school start dates, such as East China's Shandong Province and Northwest China's Sichuan Province, schools will reduce weekends and compress the summer break to ensure students are provided with enough study time, according to local government notifications announced in February.