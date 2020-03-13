France to close all schools, colleges and nurseries over COVID-19 concerns

Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 3:33:36

The Louvre Museum is seen in Paris, France, March 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)


 
France will close all schools, colleges and nurseries from Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

