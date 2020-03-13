HOME >>
France to close all schools, colleges and nurseries over COVID-19 concerns
Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 3:33:36
The Louvre Museum is seen in Paris, France, March 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)
France will close all schools, colleges and nurseries from Monday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said President
Emmanuel Macron
on Thursday.
