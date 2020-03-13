HOME >>
Dow closes down over 2,300 points amid coronavirus fears
Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/13 4:22:12
File Photo: Xinhua
US stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday with the Dow plunging more than 2,300 points, booking its worst day since 1987, amid coronavirus fears.
