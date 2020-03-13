NYC declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 4:50:58

Tourists look around at Times Square in New York, the United States, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua


 
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to local media.



RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: AMERICAS
blog comments powered by Disqus