HOME >>
WORLD
NYC declares state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak
Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/13 4:50:58
Tourists look around at Times Square in New York, the United States, on March 5. Photo: Xinhua
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday declared a state of emergency amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to local media.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Financial crisis looms as US stocks fall into bear territory
Washington’s blame game hides US prevention failure
The US must take more resolute action to prevent further outbreaks
US keeps public in dark over COVID-19
Posted in:
AMERICAS
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
blog comments powered by
Disqus