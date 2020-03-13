Self-propelled howitzers spit fires in field training

Source:China Military Published: 2020/3/13 17:58:13

A 122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military


 

A 122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military


 

122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military


 

An artilleryman assigned to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army gauges the projection angles during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus