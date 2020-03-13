Self-propelled howitzers spit fires in field training

A 122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military

A 122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military

122mm self-propelled howitzer system attached to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army spits fires against mock moving targets during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military

An artilleryman assigned to an artillery detachement of a brigade under the PLA 73rd Group Army gauges the projection angles during a field live-fire training exercise on March 11. Photo:China Military