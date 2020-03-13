All recovered child patients of COVID-19 infection in Shanghai discharged from hospital

On Friday, the last two child cases of COVID-19 infection were discharged in Shanghai, bringing the number of child patients infected with coronavirus in this city to zero. The first child case in Shanghai was reported on January 19. Up to now Shanghai has reported 11 child cases (6 boys and 5 girls), among which the oldest was 11 and the youngest only 7 months old. Most of them have family members diagnosed with COVID-19.

Photo:China News Service

