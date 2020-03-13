Rape flowers in full bloom in SW China

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/3/13 18:34:46

Cars drive on an expressway with golden rape flowers on both sides in Ya’an, Southwest China’s Sichuan province. Photo:China News Service


 

CHINA
