Egrets seen in Xiangshan forest park in Jiangxi

Source:China News Service Published: 2020/3/13 19:24:29

Egrets are seen in Xiangshan forest park in Xiangshan township of Nanchang, capital of East China's Jiangxi province, March 13, 2020. Egrets fly to the park for migration and reproduction from March to August every year. Photo:Xinhua


 

