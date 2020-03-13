Mobile hospital of TCM in Hebei provides health services for local residents amid epidemic

A doctor from Shijiazhuang traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital treats a local resident in Chang'an District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province on March 12, 2020. A mobile hospital of traditional Chinese medicine provides health services for local residents amid the fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

A medical worker from Shijiazhuang traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital fetches medicines on a mobile hospital in Chang'an District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province on March 12, 2020. A mobile hospital of traditional Chinese medicine provides health services for local residents amid the fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

A doctor from Shijiazhuang traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital measures the electrocardiogram of a local resident on a mobile hospital in Chang'an District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province on March 12, 2020. A mobile hospital of traditional Chinese medicine provides health services for local residents amid the fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua

A doctor from Shijiazhuang traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) hospital measures blood pressure for a local resident in Chang'an District of Shijiazhuang City, north China's Hebei Province on March 12, 2020. A mobile hospital of traditional Chinese medicine provides health services for local residents amid the fight against the COVID-19.Photo:Xinhua