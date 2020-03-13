Italian volunteer in Shanghai appeals to world to learn China’s experience in COVID19 fight

Giacomo Gardumi takes temperatures for local residents on Friday. Photo: Chen Xia/GT

"The way to cure COVID-19 exists, it is not a drug, it is the measures that China has been taking," Giacomo Gardumi, an Italian national who has been living in China for more than two decades, told Global Times on Friday.Gardumi noted that the situation now in China has proven that China's measures are effective. "Honestly, one month earlier, nobody could have imagined that we can make such achievements," he said, appealing to other countries to follow China's model in the coronavirus combat.Gardumi has been working as a volunteer at the Huashan community in Shanghai recently. His main task is to help community management officers communicate with foreign residents in his community."Some expats can't speak Chinese fluently. I can help them learn the requirements of the local government, how the community can help them amid the coronavirus outbreak, or to distribute masks to them," Gardumi told Global Times. Sometimes, before he goes to work in the morning, he also waits at the gate of the residential buildings to take body temperatures of local residents."I want to do anything I can for my community as Chinese people across the country have been making great efforts to fight the coronavirus," Gardumi said. "Previously we just stay isolated at home or wear a mask as required, but now I feel more comfortable by serving as a volunteer as I can take initiative to make contributions in this battle."Gardumi said China has been brave by asking shops, factories and companies to close as an effort to contain the coronavirus spread, which he thinks will have an huge impact on the economy.He thinks that some Western countries, which are still taking a relatively loose policy in epidemic control, are too worried about the economy to take draconian measures to fight the coronavirus as China does.Italy, the second hardest-hit country by the COVID-19, extended a regional lockdown to nationwide on Monday. As the infection rate continues to grow, the country ordered all non-essential shops and services to close on Wednesday.Gardumi has been sending epidemic control information he collected in China to his relatives and friends in his home country and asked them follow the suit. He now feels happy to see Italy is following China's model to curb the coronavirus spread."Italian people have become aware of how serious the situation is, and are willing to stay at home. The streets are empty now. Many companies and factories have voluntarily closed or started to work from home," he noted.Following medical teams China sent to Iran and Iraq earlier, a Chinese medical expert team of 9 departed from Shanghai on Thursday to Italy to help fight the coronavirus, along with a batch of medical supplies.Gardumi praised China's help to other countries as soon as it struggled out of the most difficult situation and is still working hard to curb the infection rate from rebounding."There were some Westerners who discriminate against Chinese or even harass Chinese tourists on the streets. They should feel ashamed because Chinese people are helping them to curb the coronavirus," Gardumi said.He hopes that, after this pandemic, the world could become a much more united community.Pan Zhige, a responsible person at Huashan Community, told Global Times that Huashan community has over 500 foreign residents who are from multiple countries including Italy, South Korea, Japan, the US, Canada.Some foreign residents volunteered to help translate the epidemic control measures, announcements and communicate with people in the community who don't understand Chinese. "They are helping each other as neighbors to fight through the difficult period, regardless their nationalities."