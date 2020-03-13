China scraps foreign ownership caps in securities sector

Signs of international financial institutions stand in Beijing Financial Street. Photo: VCG



China will completely scrap the foreign ownership limits on securities firms starting April 1, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), China's securities watchdog, announced on Friday.The move will implement the phase one trade deal between China and the US, according to the CSRC statement."China has always been resolute and clear about the direction of financial opening-up, but signing the trade deal has hastened the reform pace a little bit," Xi Junyang, a professor at the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, told the Global Times on Friday.China scrapped foreign ownership caps on insurance companies in January.According to Xi, China will take more measures to further ease market access for overseas financial capital, such as in trust.But more importantly, it will also take measures to ease restrictions on financial transactions, such as building more stock link programs between the mainland and overseas markets, Xi said.