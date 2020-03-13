Xi extends congratulations to new Greek president

File photo:CGTN
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory message to Katerina Sakellaropoulou on her inauguration as Greece's new president.
In his message, Xi points out that China and Greece are good friends of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation who help each other and learn from each other's civilization.
Recalling his successful state visit to Greece at the end of last year, Xi said he is satisfied with the fruitful results achieved in the cooperation of jointly building the Belt and Road
by the two countries and is confident in the prospect of bilateral cooperation.
Xi said he highly values the development of China-Greece relations, and stands ready to establish a sound working relationship with President Sakellaropoulou in a bid to make new progress in the China-Greece comprehensive strategic partnership.