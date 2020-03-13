China confident in stabilizing foreign trade, supporting foreign-funded firms amid epidemic

A container ship from Singapore arrives at Dapukou container terminal at Ningbo Zhoushan Port, East China’s Zhejiang Province on Tuesday, where the ship discharged 10,572 standard containers of cargo. The terminal has resumed operations while taking effective prevention measures against the coronavirus. Four international cargo ships arrived at the terminal on the same day. Photo: cnsphotos

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) and National Health Commission unveiled on Friday policies to stabilize foreign trade and support foreign-funded enterprises amid the COVID-19 outbreak.China is confident in stabilizing foreign trade despite rising uncertainties, including a global economic downturn and the outbreak of COVID-19. China's foreign trade has great potential, strong resilience, strong competitiveness and a stable industrial chain, said Li Xingqian, director of foreign trade department of MOFCOM at a press conference on Friday.From January to February, China's total foreign trade amounted to 4.12 trillion yuan ($590.3 billion), down 9.6 percent on a yearly basis, which should be attributed to the epidemic, forcing China's foreign trade enterprises return to work later than in previous years, Li said.Preparations for the 127th China Import and Export Fair, or Canton Fair, slated to open in April, are in the pipeline, the MOFCOM confirmed.In January, 87.5 billion yuan in foreign capital was used, up 4 percent year-on-year. In February, the actual use of foreign capital was 46.8 billion yuan, down 25.6% from the previous year.From January to February, the high-tech industry absorbed 41.5 billion yuan in foreign capital, up 2.2 percent year-on-year. Among which, the actual use of foreign capital in pharmaceutical manufacturing increased by 6.7 percent, medical instruments by 139.7 percent, and e-commerce services by 449.8 percent, data from the MOFCOM showed."China's comprehensive competitive advantage in industrial support, human resources and infrastructure will not change, and the expectations and confidence of foreign investors in long-term investment and operations in China will not change," said Commerce Ministry official Zong Changqing.And China will offer a series of preferential policies to support foreign-funded enterprises amid the hard times of the coronavirus outbreak.In addition to the previous catalogue of Industries for Encouraging Foreign Investment, China will offer foreign companies more support policies, including exemptions from customs duties for self-use equipment, land supply priority in projects with intensive land use, and an additional 15 percent cut in income taxes for foreign investment in the central and western regions.Global Times