Denmark closes borders as confirmed coronavirus cases total 801

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced on Friday that the Nordic country would be closing its borders as 801 people have been confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus across the country.



"Eight hundred and one are infected with the coronavirus, 23 are hospitalized, 4 are intensive and 2 are in critical condition," said Frederiksen during a press conference, announcing that as of noon on Saturday, Danish borders would be closed until April 13.



"Travel in and out increases the risk of infection," said Frederiksen, noting that any non-resident would be unable to enter Denmark without a valid reason, such as living or working in Denmark.



All passenger traffic to and from Denmark will be stopped.



The prime minister reiterated the close coordination between European Union (EU) countries, even though Denmark had decided to close its borders to the outside world.



"When we look at the EU today, we can see that the novel coronavirus has gotten really bad. We are among the region's most affected. All the countries are pursuing different strategies. There is close coordination and we had a meeting of the European Council," said Frederiksen.



Meanwhile, hospitals in Denmark have been asked to close down all essential tasks and postpone all non-critical surgeries to prepare for the coming influx of patients with COVID-19.

