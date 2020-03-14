Quarantined Italians praise Chinese government’s COVID-19 fight

Shanghai police pay a door-to-door visit to inform Fabio Di Blasi and his wife the related quarantine policies. Photo: Courtesy of the Shanghai public security bureau Jing'an branch

An Italian couple praised the Chinese government's efforts to win the battle against the COVID-19 and show their understanding for the quarantine policies for inbound passengers.When Fabio Di Blasi and his wife arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport from Italy on March 8, they were directly sent back home by bus for a home quarantine.Based on the latest policies released by Shanghai authorities on Thursday, all people who have lived or visited countries affected by the coronavirus including the US, France, Spain, Germany, South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan have to be quarantined for 14 days after their arrival.Police from the Shanghai public security bureau Jing'an branch made a door-to-door visit to them and informed them about the latest quarantine policies.As a translator volunteer, also a policeman from Jing'an public security bureau, Bai Wenchao, spoke fluent Italian via a video telephone to explain the related quarantine policies to the couple.Our bureau offered some tips and translated it to six different languages to help expats understand how to prevent the virus, Bai told the Global Times on Friday, adding that he and his colleagues will provide translation services if any expat is in need. The bureau also provides entrance registration and consulting services for expats.Di Blasi appreciated Bai and his colleagues' efforts. "China's government did and continues to do a great job to finally win the battle against this virus," Di Blasi told the Global Times on Friday, adding that closing offices, shutting down factories and keeping people at home were necessary actions to stop the infection.In Italy, this coronavirus arrived around 20 days ago and people are realizing just now about its severity, Di Blasi noted, adding that the Italian government is trying to fight this virus also thanks to Chinese help, and also following the Chinese method.Di Blasi also said he is concerned that the virus might spread quickly. "Now we are afraid other European countries are starting to have problems."