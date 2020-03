Chinese medical supplies on COVID-19 for Europe are unloaded at the airport of Liege in Belgium, on March 13, 2020. A plane carrying Chinese medical supplies for Europe, including face masks and testing kits on COVID-19, landed here on Friday night. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent messages of condolences to President of the Republic of Korea (ROK) Moon Jae-in , Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Italian President Sergio Mattarella separately over the COVID-19 outbreak in their countries.