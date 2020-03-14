Car sales to spring back in Q2 following call to relax purchase restrictions

File Photo: Xinhua
Auto sales in China in the second quarter are expected to rebound significantly to a level equivalent to the same period last year, as provinces will increase car plate quota in response to state planner’s latest call, amid clear signs of coronavirus epidemic waning in the country, analysts predict.
“Retail sales of passenger cars in China, which crumbled 92 percent year-on-year in the first half of February, are expected to pick up rapidly in April, May, and June, and reach the same level as the same period of 2019,” Feng Shiming, an auto industry analyst with Shanghai-based Menutor Consulting, told the Global Times on Saturday.
Feng’s prediction came after China’s National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) on Friday, called on the local provinces which have imposed car plate quota restrictions to increase the existing quota, a reform among the set of recently issued government guidelines aiming to fully promote domestic consumption as the coronavirus crisis takes a toll on the economy.
China will promote the policy transformation from restricting car purchases to guide car consumption, and encourage regions that have car plate quota restrictions to appropriately increase their quotas, read a statement on NDRC’s official website on Friday.
The shift in top policymakers’ auto industry policy direction is the need of the hour for the key industry that has seen negative growth for 19 consecutive months now, and borne the brunt of the pandemic, analysts said, adding that such policies are particularly important as the auto sector plays an essential role in stabilizing the country’s consumption and to drive GDP growth.
Local governments are expected to follow the central government call to increase car plate quota, which will release some pent-up demands, Feng said, adding that the odds of winning Beijing's license plate lottery are about 1:2,000 now.
To increase quota doesn’t mean the country’s environmental protection endeavor will be downplayed. The stage-six vehicle emission standards scheduled to take effect early July will also spur auto manufacturers to cut prices to clear inventory before July, which will also promote car sales, Feng added.
China's automobile market has great potential, and consumption will increase positively with changes in market and policies, a source close to Hyundai Motor told the Global Times on Saturday.
China’s retail sales of cars have recovered, narrowing negative growth in the second half of 2019, after many regions had relaxed purchasing restrictions to promote consumption in June 2019, including some first-tier cities jumping on this bandwagon, for the first time, according to media reports.
Global Times