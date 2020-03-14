All schools and universities to be suspended for two weeks in Croatia

Airport employees in protective outfits prepare to disinfect an aircraft at Franjo Tudjman Airport in Zagreb, Croatia, on March 13, 2020. Five new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Croatia on Friday, bringing the country's total cases to 32. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced that all schools and universities will be suspended for two weeks from next Monday. (Emica Elvedji/Pixsell via Xinhua)

