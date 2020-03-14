Greece shuts down museums, restaurants, cafes, malls as confirmed COVID-19 cases climb to 190

People wearing masks are seen in downtown Athens, Greece, on March 13, 2020. Greek authorities on Friday further expanded closure measures to control the novel coronavirus epidemic by ordering the shutdown of museums, archaeological sites, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, shopping malls and libraries nationwide, as confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed to 190 from 117 a day earlier. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

Greek authorities on Friday further expanded closure measures to control the novel coronavirus epidemic by ordering the shutdown of museums, archaeological sites, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, shopping malls and libraries nationwide, as confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed to 190 from 117 a day earlier."We are expanding the measures to prevent further spread of the virus, because we have new cases in various regions and because previous confinement measures to protect ourselves and others were not respected. We should all demonstrate responsibility," Greek Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said, announcing a fresh batch of measures during a press briefing broadcast on national broadcaster ERT."To date, confirmed coronavirus cases in Greece total 190, of which 5 are currently in intensive care units in serious condition," added disease specialist Sotirios Tsiodras, the ministry's spokesperson on the coronavirus epidemic.

Commuters are seen at the Syntagma metro station in downtown Athens, Greece, on March 13, 2020. Greek authorities on Friday further expanded closure measures to control the novel coronavirus epidemic by ordering the shutdown of museums, archaeological sites, restaurants, coffee shops, bars, shopping malls and libraries nationwide, as confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed to 190 from 117 a day earlier. (Photo by Lefteris Partsalis/Xinhua)

On Thursday Greece had announced the first death of virus complications and the two-week closure of theaters, cinemas, courthouses and gyms.The officials clarified on Friday that pharmacies, supermarkets, bakeries, and public and private health services will remain open, as will all take-out and delivery food businesses.Earlier this week the government decided the closure of all schools and universities.Greece has been implementing measures gradually since the first case in the country was reported on Feb. 26.