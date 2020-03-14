China, US to prioritize fighting coronavirus over phase two talks: experts

People wear face masks as they walk down a street in Flushing area of Queens on Monday in New York City. Photo: AFP

Combating the wildly spreading coronavirus over the world shall top the agenda for both the Chinese and the US government, even as US President Donald Trump indicated the two countries to launch phase two trade negotiations on Friday, a Chinese observer said on Saturday.US President Donald Trump said on Friday that "we will start negotiating [on phase two trade talk]," after declaring a national emergency to help combat the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the country.Commenting on the development, Chinese observers said while it is possible that some formalities will occur, there is little significant progress to be expected from the phase two trade talks, as both governments are currently preoccupied with containing the virus outbreak."These efforts alone will consume the two governments' attention for at least three to four months, and then President Trump will have to focus on his reelection campaign," said Liang Haiming, dean of the Belt and Road Institute at Hainan University, who follows the China-US trade talks closely.

China US Photo: GT