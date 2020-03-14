China’s flexible fiscal arrangements offer adequate medical expenses for treating COVID-19 patients

Photo:Xinhua

A notice from Northern China's Hebei Province says any persons from abroad confirmed with COVID-19 infection if lies about their health condition will have to fund all expenses associated with treatment by themselves, triggering many to calculate how much the epidemic would cost the Chinese government as confirmed cases in China are treated free of charge.In Beijing, those who have not signed up to basic medical insurance when they return from abroad but were diagnosed as confirmed or suspected cases in China, will shoulder their own medical expenses, officials said on Saturday in a press conference.Contrary to the US and other nations, individuals in China don't have to pay for expenses if they are confirmed or suspected cases with COVID-19.According to policies outlined by the central government, for confirmed cases, after expenses are covered by medical insurance, the central financial subsidy will cover the part of the cost supposed to be paid by patients themselves. For suspected cases, their medical expenses will also be covered by regional finances and the central government will provide subsidies accordingly.Medical bills for each patient vary in accordance with their symptoms. Some patients in the early stages are usually given antibacterial and anti-inflammatory drugs and if they have trouble breathing, hormone therapy is used.Nucleic acid tests are free of charge, in addition to CT scans and blood routine examinations costing about 500 yuan. A patient with light symptoms may cost an average of 10,000 yuan in hospital, some confirmed patients from Wuhan told the Global Times.An inpatient in Shenzhen may potentially spend about 12,000 yuan for an average of 11 days in hospital, according to a report based on 105 inpatients by accountant Li Yiping from the Shenzhen Third People's Hospital in February.For those who stay in Fangcang makeshift hospitals in Wuhan, patients don't pay for their medical bills at all since tests, medicines, other medical treatments and daily meals are all covered by the government, a source close to the matter said.Excluding Hubei, the average length of hospitalization nationwide is about 9 days and the number in Hubei Province is 20 days which had a large amount of severe patients, officials from National Health Commission said.More than 80 percent of patients are mild cases, the virus causes severe disease in about 14 percent of cases, including pneumonia and shortness of breath; about 5 percent of patients will become critical with symptoms of respiratory failure and only 2 percent of those cases are fatal, the WHO had said.

Photo:Xinhua

Different scenario