Employees in Wuhan Zoo stick to posts with feeding and disinfection work for animals

A panda rests at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2020. Wuhan Zoo was closed on Jan. 22 after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of employees in the zoo have been sticking to their posts with feeding and disinfection work for nearly a thousand animals here.Photo:Xinhua

A breeder feeds a kangaroo at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2020. Wuhan Zoo was closed on Jan. 22 after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of employees in the zoo have been sticking to their posts with feeding and disinfection work for nearly a thousand animals here. Photo:Xinhua

Flamingoes are fed at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 13, 2020. Wuhan Zoo was closed on Jan. 22 after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of employees in the zoo have been sticking to their posts with feeding and disinfection work for nearly a thousand animals here.Photo:Xinhua

A breeder feeds penguins at Wuhan Zoo in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 7, 2020. Wuhan Zoo was closed on Jan. 22 after the novel coronavirus outbreak. Dozens of employees in the zoo have been sticking to their posts with feeding and disinfection work for nearly a thousand animals here.Photo:Xinhua