Rape flower fields in Shaanxi

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/15 0:11:51

A bullet train runs above rape flower fields in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in this aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows patterns in rape flower fields in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
