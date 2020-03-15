Rape flower fields in Shaanxi

A bullet train runs above rape flower fields in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, in this aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020. Photo:Xinhua

Photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows the scenery of rape flowers in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on March 14, 2020 shows patterns in rape flower fields in Yangxian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Photo:Xinhua