Spring scenery across China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/15 0:18:17

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2020 shows spring scenery of Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Aerial photo taken on March 13, 2020 shows farmers driving agricultural machineries in the field in Xianning City, central China's Hubei Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on March 13, 2020 shows spring scenery in Bijie City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on March 13, 2020 shows spring scenery of Huqiu scenic spot in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

