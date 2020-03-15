Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo held in Toronto

A tuned vehicle is seen at the annual Motorama Custom Car & Motorsports Expo in Toronto, Canada, March 13, 2020. Featuring custom cars, hot rods and race vehicles, the annual three-day event kicked off here on Friday. Photo:Xinhua

