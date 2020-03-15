Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, March 13, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, March 13, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, March 13, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Hot air balloons are seen in the sky during the annual Canberra Balloon Spectacular festival in Canberra, Australia, March 13, 2020.Photo:Xinhua