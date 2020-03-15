HOME >>
US to extend coronavirus travel ban to UK and Ireland
Source:Agencies Published: 2020/3/15 1:33:42
US is to extend coronavirus travel ban to UK and Ireland, which will start on Monday, US Vice President Mike Pence announced at a press conference on Saturday.
