US President Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump attends a press conference in the White House in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 26, 2020. US President Donald Trump on Wednesday appointed Vice President Mike Pence to oversee the country's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)







US President Donald Trump tested negative for the novel coronavirus, according to a memorandum released by the White House physician Sean Conley Saturday night."Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed," Conley wrote in the memorandum. "This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative."During a press conference Friday in the Rose Garden, reporters asked Trump why he was still not tested after coming into contact with a member of the Brazilian delegation last weekend who had tested positive for the virus.At a White House press briefing earlier in the day, Trump confirmed he has been tested for the virus.