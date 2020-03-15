Apple to close all stores worldwide outside of China for two weeks

Customers try out iPhones at an Apple store in Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province. File photo: VCG

Apple will close all its stores worldwide except those in China untill March 27 in response to the spread of coronavirus, said Apple CEO Tim Cook."Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery." Tim Cook tweeted on Saturday.According to his statement, the company is moving to flexible work arrangements in all of its offices worldwide except China, adding that its online stores will remain open. "Team members should work remotely if their job allows, and those whose work requires them to be on site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space. In all our offices, we are rolling out new health screenings and temperature checks." said Tim Cook, "the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance."Tim Cook said in the statement that since the infection rates in China have dramatically declined, all Apple stores in China have reopened. "I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit... I also want to thank our operations team and partners for their remarkable efforts to restore our supply chain."The Cupertino, California-based US tech giant also confirmed in the statement that the annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be "in an entirely new online format this year." The company expects this as an opportunity to bring together developers around the world in an innovative way.