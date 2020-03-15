Fighter jets await approvals to take off

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies on the tarmac in speed before takeoff for a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command taxies on the tarmac in speed before takeoff for a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for another sortie during a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

A J-11 fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command takes off for another sortie during a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

A pilot climbs into the cockpit of a J-11 fighter jet under the assistance of ground crews prior to a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. They are assigned to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)

Two J-11 fighter jets attached to an aviation brigade of the air force under the PLA Eastern Theater Command sit on the flightline and await approvals to take off during a real combat flight training exercise on March 10, 2020. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Fu Gan)