Frontier guards patrol along boarder

Border guards gallop on horsebacks at the foot of the Pamir Mountains in southwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on March 8, 2020. The horse patrol team assigned to a border guard company with the Kizilsu Military Sub-district under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command was carrying out a frontier patrol mission at the altitude of 3,842 meters. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong and Chen Shengsheng)

Border guards lead the horses and walk along the border during a frontier patrol mission in southwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the altitude of 3,842 meters on March 8, 2020. The horse patrol team is assigned to a border guard company with the Kizilsu military Sub-district under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong and Chen Shengsheng)

Border guards repair the border barbed wires during a frontier patrol mission in southwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at the altitude of 384, 2 meters on March 8, 2020. The horse patrol team is assigned to a border guard company with the Kizilsu Military Sub-district under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Nansong and Chen Shengsheng)