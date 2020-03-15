Chengdu speeds up construction of Chengdu Tianfu Int'l Airport

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows people working at the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus, Chengdu is speeding up the construction of the airport, one of the country's largest civil airport projects, which is slated to be basically completed by the end of 2020. (Photo by Liu Yinghua/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on March 7, 2020 shows the construction site of Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province. Amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus, Chengdu is speeding up the construction of the airport, one of the country's largest civil airport projects, which is slated to be basically completed by the end of 2020. (Photo by Liu Yinghua/Xinhua)

People work at the construction site of the Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 10, 2020. Amid strict prevention measures against the novel coronavirus, Chengdu is speeding up the construction of the airport, one of the country's largest civil airport projects, which is slated to be basically completed by the end of 2020. (Photo by Liu Yinghua/Xinhua)

