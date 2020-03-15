Scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, SW China

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)