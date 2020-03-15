Scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2020/3/15 10:29:12

Aerial photo taken on March 12, 2020 shows the scenery of cherry blossoms in Guian New District, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


 

