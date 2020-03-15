Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 10 in Sri Lanka

Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on a housing complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 14, 2020. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 10 on Saturday evening with the latest being two females aged 56 and 17 years old, the Health Ministry said in a statement here. All the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital on the outskirts of the capital and the Polonnaruwa Hospital in north central Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
Buddhist monks attend mass religious prayers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the Independence Square in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on March 14, 2020. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 10 on Saturday evening with the latest being two females aged 56 and 17 years old, the Health Ministry said in a statement here. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)
