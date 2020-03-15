Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 10 in Sri Lanka

Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant on a housing complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 14, 2020. The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 10 on Saturday evening with the latest being two females aged 56 and 17 years old, the Health Ministry said in a statement here. All the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital on the outskirts of the capital and the Polonnaruwa Hospital in north central Sri Lanka. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka rose to 10 on Saturday evening with the latest being two females aged 56 and 17 years old, the Health Ministry said in a statement here.The 17-year old girl had been infected after coming in contact with a confirmed patient who is presently under treatment while the 56-year old female had recently returned from Italy and was housed at a quarantine center in Kandakadu, 277 km away from Colombo.All the patients are currently receiving treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital on the outskirts of the capital and the Polonnaruwa Hospital in north central Sri Lanka.

(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

Following the rise in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Sri Lanka's Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that all public gatherings will be banned for the coming two weeks while the National Film Corporation announced that all movie theaters would also remain closed.Further, the National Zoo in Colombo and all botanical gardens and national parks will also remain closed for 14 days, the health minister said.

(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)

According to the Health Ministry, over 100 people are presently under observation in over 11 hospitals across the island country after they had complained of flu like symptoms.Director General of Health Services from the Health Ministry Dr. Anil Jasingha told reporters that more cases were likely to be reported in the coming days as a large number of Sri Lankan nationals were returning back from Italy, South Korea and other European countries.All those returning from South Korea, Iran, Italy and Europe are being transported to quarantine centers in Kandakadu and the Batticaloa Center in the east, Jasingha said.

(Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)