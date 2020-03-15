Australia considers lockdown as COVID-19 cases surpass 200

A woman wearing mask walks on street in Sydney, Australia, on March 2, 2020. Australia's first person-to-person transmissions of COVID-19 were confirmed in the State of New South Wales (NSW) on Monday, with two people contracting the disease while on Australian soil. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Sunday that all preventive options, including a lockdown, are on the table, as the COVID-19 cases have reached 249 in Australia.To stop the spreading of virus, Murphy told Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that lockdown measures like those adopted by some European countries could be implemented in Australia."It is potential that could be the case, but that may be focal," Murphy said.Australian Heath Department said there were 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including three deaths in Australia till 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Twenty-seven of these cases have recovered.Australian government on Sunday required a two-week mandatory quarantine for all international visitors entering Australia, which will be effective from midnight, while schools will remain open until further notice.