N.Korea drills could lead to another difficult year

The photo taken on Monday and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspecting the firepower strike drill ground of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army at an undisclosed location. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversaw another "firepower strike drill" on March 9. It came a week after the North fired projectiles from what it called a super-large multiple rocket launcher on March 2. Amid the widespread outbreaks of novel coronavirus, North Korea's moves raised a storm of conjecture.
On Tuesday, South Korea's Ministry of Unification commented on North Korea's drills. "It is for strengthening internal solidarity and externally, attracting the attention of the US and South Korea and pressuring their change in attitude." CNN reported that Pyongyang's moves were "timed for maximum political impact both at home and abroad." According to Japan's NHK, "Kim hopes to bring the situation on the peninsula into focus during the ongoing US presidential election campaign."
For the Blue House, with South Korea-US joint military exercise postponed, North Korea's latest launches were seen as a provocation and should be stopped. However, the North stressed the drills were only routine training for self-defense and not aimed to threaten anybody. Pyongyang said the launches did not violate UN resolutions and should not be condemned. It also hinted such drills would continue in the future.
Given now it is a critical juncture for both the US presidential election and South Korea's legislative elections, the timing of North Korea's "firepower strike drills" seems very much purposefully designed.
While many parts of the world are grappling with the epidemic of the novel coronavirus, North Korea is still playing "habitual tricks" and sending signals to the international community. It will inevitably cause resentment and criticism.
A series of drills will serve to demonstrate Pyongyang's tough posture and capable force, sending a warning to both the US and South Korea, while also revealing Pyongyang's plight and strategic anxiety.
Since the Pyeongchang Olympic Games in 2018, a number of achievements made by Kim Jong-un through "summit diplomacy" have been edging toward a breakdown. North Korea still finds it difficult to join the international community and the external environment for economic development has not improved significantly. The Mount Kumgang tourism program and Kaesong Industrial Complex, which were hailed as symbols of inter-Korean reconciliation, have still not resumed.
Since April 2019, Pyongyang began to publicly accuse Seoul of acting like an "overstepping mediator." The prospect of building mutual trust between North Korea and South Korea has once again become faint.
Since 2006, without achieving the intended goal of stopping North Korea's nuclear program, UN's economic sanctions have blocked North Korea's foreign economic exchanges and cooperation, and restricted its ability to improve people's livelihood. The proposal made by China and Russia to amend and relax the sanctions was obstructed by the US, which has plunged North Korea into indignation and desperation.
Most critically, after the Hanoi summit broke down in February 2019, benign interaction between North Korea and the US declined. Since the second half of 2019, Washington has shown less interest in resolving the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue. Trump's positive remarks form a sharp contrast to the dilatory actions of the US. Judging from the current situation, before the US presidential election in November this year, North Korea-US relations are not likely to develop further.
After the Fifth Plenary Meeting of the Seventh Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held in late December 2019, Kim Jong-un changed his attitude toward the US. He publicly criticized the US saying it lacked sincerity, and announced that North Korea would continue to develop new strategic weapons until the demands for security and development were met. Perhaps in the near future, North Korea will test its new strategic weapons, and the US and South Korea will resume their joint military exercises. A new crisis is hidden behind the current calm situation on the Korean Peninsula.
Issues of concern to Pyongyang, such as North Korea-US dialogue and lifting sanctions, all have dim prospects. Pyongyang's anxiety can be understood, but the drills won't promote dialogue and reconciliation. The Korean Peninsula nuclear issue cannot be achieved without compromises. It's likely 2020 will be another difficult year for North Korea.The author is professor and director of the School of International Politics, Institute of Politics and Public Management, Yanbian University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn