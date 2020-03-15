Chinese enterprises adopt iris temperature screening to prevent virus spread

Workers have their body temperature checked before entering the construction site of B3 section of Pearl River Delta Water Resources Allocation Project in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Feb. 26, 2020. Major construction projects in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area have resumed at different levels and areas, with multiple measures in prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the construction sites. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

More businesses in China have adopted iris temperature measurement to check the temperature of their employees amid the Covid-19 assault, and these workers need not to take off their face masks now.But it brings about the question of data safety. To address the concern, experts told the Global Times that iris recognition is safer than most other technologies as being one of the most accurate, hard to forge, and fast processing biological methods.Cheng Xiaoming, product manager at Guoan Hongmai, an iris recognition company, told the Global Times on Sunday that it is a kind of biometric technology with a high safety guarantee and has a low risk of data leaks."After the iris information is collected, it will be converted into a feature code, encrypted and saved in a database. People who collect the data or check the temperature won't have access to the bio information from the iris," he said.His company offers iris recognition devices from 3,000 yuan($428) to 10,000 yuan depending on the recognition accuracy.Most of their products only show basic staff information such as their picture, staff ID and names with no bio information from the iris.Iris temperature measurement simply integrates the iris recognition and infrared temperature measurement module on one device to realize identity authentication and temperature measurement simultaneously.After a person looks at the small camera-like screen from half meter away, in just one second a message saying "identity authentication is successful, normal temperature" will sound to allow entrance into the building.Like biological features such as human faces and fingerprints, it also has the risk of identity theft, but relatively speaking, it is more difficult to forge the internal structure of the human eye, Wang Zhongyuan, a professor of computer science at Wuhan University told the Global Times.According to Cheng, iris collection requires special equipment, and pupil dilation is detected during authentication and thus photos or people wearing lenses that fake the iris will not pass the authentication.The accuracy and efficiency of iris recognition is much higher than that of faces and fingerprint recognition."The iris recognition accuracy is around 99 percent while that of facial recognition and fingerprint recognition are 75 percent and 64 percent respectively," he added.