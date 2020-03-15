RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

You will have the opportunity this week to be free of all responsibilities and burdens. There is no shame in being a little selfish every now and then. It is time to take care of your needs instead of everyone else's for a change. Your lucky numbers: 1, 3, 8, 12, 17.Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)There is no need to dwell on the disappointments of the past. Consider today to be a new starting point for a bright future. Fun and excitement can be yours if you head out with friends tonight. ✭✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Passion for what you do will help you reach your goals. If the tasks before you don't move you, it might be time to rethink what you are doing with yourself. A new wardrobe may help boost your confidence in yourself. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Make sure you tie up any loose ends before you move on to something new. Love is in the air this evening. Consider taking your partner out for a night of fun and romance tonight! ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Keep a tight rein on your enthusiasm as impulsive decisions will lead to trouble. Take care when it comes to your budget. Stay within your means and avoid taking risks when it comes to your financial investments. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)You will be able to gain a leg up over your competition if you pay close attention to market trends. A partnership with someone unique will turn out to be a prosperous and winning combination. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Do not believe everything you hear when it comes to rumors flying around the office. Things are not all they seem. Wild guesses will just lead you down the wrong path. Love is looking up. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)Sharing you private details with the wrong person may end up damaging your reputation. Keep your opinions to yourself today. You will not make many friends if you interfere or criticize others. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Your daily routine is likely to be interrupted, so make sure you have something to fall back on when things go off the rails. Focus on self-improvement today. A little time spent on yourself instead of other people is sure to pay off. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Keep your plans a carefully guarded secret until you are fully prepared to present and promote what you have to offer. You will lose the trust of friends and family if you divulge information that someone trusted you to keep quiet about. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Quarrelsome family members or colleagues will be hard to deal with. Refrain from making changes at home that are unnecessary. Keeping your expenses down will also lower your stress level. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Don't resist change. The very things that seem negative now will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Be patient and follow through on your plans. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Revitalize your self-esteem with a personal makeover or taking the time for some self-improvement. You will turn heads and receive interesting offers if you get out of the house. ✭✭✭